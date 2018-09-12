Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles believes that Rafa Benitez has helped his game

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes that manager Rafa Benitez has helped him to become a better player.
Benitez and Lascelles are believed to work well together and both figures have attracted praise for the work that they have done at the club during the past two seasons.
Benitez appointed Lascelles as club captain ahead of the 2016-17 Championship season.
The Toon Amy went on to win the Championship that season and they also managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season despite having to work on a shoe-string budget as compared to most of the other clubs in the English top-flight.
The two once again have to put in the hard work this season.
The Magpies have started the season poorly having taken just one point from their four League games played so far.
They face a tough test against an in-form Arsenal side on Saturday.
Lascelles who many tip to receive an England call-up in the near future as praised Benitez for the work that he does however.
As quoted by The Chronicle, he said: “He’s always correcting small things with me and talking to me.”
“He will tell me to watch clips of various players to improve my game. He’s by far the best manager I’ve worked with – he’s very easy to talk to and his door is always open.”
“You can tell he’s managed at the highest level, and every day it’s like playing in front of a new manager because he has authority and commands respect immediately. “Players want to impress him in training because of his stature and what he’s achieved during his career.”