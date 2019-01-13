Newcastle can sign Diego Laxalt for €12 million

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the AC Milan wing back Diego Laxalt in the recent weeks.
Now Calciomercato are reporting that the Magpies can have him for a fee of around €12 million.
The report adds that the player is not too attracted to the idea of playing for Newcastle United but AC Milan are ready to cash in on him.
The likes of Lazio and Atalanta are interested in the player as well but there haven’t been any concrete offers.
Benitez should look to sign the Uruguayan in January. The asking price seems reasonable and he must convince Mike Ashley to back him in the market.
Newcastle have been very poor in the league so far and someone like Laxalt could improve them in multiple positions.
The AC Milan man can play as a wing back as well as a defensive winger. He will be an upgrade on the likes of Dummett.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince the player to join the club as well. He might prefer to stay in Italy or play for a better team if he is forced to leave.