Newcastle and West Ham submit bids for Daniele Rugani

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Yesterday we covered reports claiming that Newcastle and West Ham are keen on signing the 26-year-old centre back.





It seems that the two clubs have now made their move to sign the Italian.

According to Calciomercato, both Premier League clubs have made bids for the player and the offers are being considered right now.

It will be interesting to see where Rugani ends up this summer. He is a talented player who needs to play regular first team football in order to develop and fulfil his potential.

Staying at Juventus could seriously affect his development. He is not a key starter for the Italian champions and he is unlikely to start regularly for them anytime soon.

Both Newcastle and West Ham could use some defensive quality and Rugani would be a good signing for them. The two clubs can offer him regular first team football as well.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus are willing to sell the player permanently. Rugani is highly rated in Italy and a loan deal could be a more sensible option for the Italian giants.