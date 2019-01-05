Newcastle and West Ham keen on Wesley Moraes

Newcastle are interested in signing the Club Brugge attacker Wesley Moraes in January.
As per HLN, the 22-year-old forward is a target for West Ham United as well.
Rafa Benitez’s side are in desperate need of attackers and Moraes could be a wise addition for Newcastle.
Moraes has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 19 Jupiler Pro League appearances and he could make a decent contribution for Newcastle during the second half of the season.
The Brazilian is highly rated in Belgium and it will be interesting to see if Brugge are willing to let him go. January is always a tricky window in terms of incomings. Brugge might not want to lose a good player halfway through the season.
The report adds that Brugge will be more open to the idea of selling in the summer and the player is keen on a move to the Premier League as well.
Newcastle have limited resources and they will have to back off if the asking price is too high. Furthermore, if West Ham get involved it would be bad news for the Magpies.
West Ham are in a better place financially and Newcastle will struggle to outbid them.
Newcastle have started the season poorly and they will need to find a quick fix if they want to beat the drop this season.
Benitez’s men are struggling in both ends of the pitch and they should look to bring in a defender along with Moraes too.