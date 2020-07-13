Newcastle and West Ham keen on Pau Lopez

Newcastle and West Ham are reportedly keen on signing the Roma keeper Pau Lopez this summer.

The Spaniard has done well in Serie A and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League now.





As per Calciomercato (via Chronicle), Roma are open to selling the player for the right price.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle or West Ham submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

It would be quite strange to see Newcastle splash out on Lopez when they have a quality keeper in Dubravka. The Newcastle star is one of the best in the league and they do not need to replace him just yet.

Signing Lopez as a replacement seems unlikely as the Roma player would want to play regularly at this stage of his career.

A move to West Ham would be understandable though.

The Hammers need to replace Fabianski, who is 35-years-old. Lopez could be his long term replacement at the club.

It will be interesting to see where the Spaniard ends up.

The 25-year-old has a big future ahead of him and he needs to join a club where he will be the number one keeper. The only way he can fulfill his potential is with regular football at a high level.