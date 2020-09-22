Newcastle and West Ham keen on Daniele Rugani

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this summer and it seems that Newcastle and West Ham United are keen on the player as per Di Marzio.

The Italian defender needs to play regular first-team football in order to continue his development and fulfil his massive potential.





It is evident that he will have to leave the Italian champions in order to play more often and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

Both Newcastle and West Ham could use some defensive quality and Rugani wouldn’t be a bad option for them.

Newcastle need to find an upgrade on the likes of Schar and similarly West Ham United need to find a quality partner for Issa Diop.

It will be interesting to see if either of the two Premier League clubs can convince Juventus to sell the talented defender to them in the coming weeks.

Rugani is highly rated in Italy and Juventus might not be keen on selling him permanently this summer. Therefore, a loan deal could be on the cards as an alternate option.

The 26-year-old has the talent to succeed in the Premier League and the likes of Newcastle and West Ham should look to snap him up before the window closes.