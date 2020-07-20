Newcastle and West Ham join the race to sign Sampdoria defender Omar Colley

Newcastle and West Ham have joined the race to sign the Serie A defender Omar Colley.

Both clubs could use some defensive quality next season and Colley’s performances have caught their eye.





As per Sun (via the Chronicle), Southampton are leading the chase for the defender right now.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham or Newcastle make an approach for the 27-year-old soon.

All three clubs will have to act quickly in order to beat the competition for Colley’s services. It remains to be seen who makes the first formal offer for the defender.

Colley has the physical attributes to succeed in English football and if a concrete offer comes along, he is likely to be tempted to move.

The chance to play in the Premier League will be hard to turn down.

Also, the likes of Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham have the resources to offer him more money than Sampdoria.

The defender is at the peak of his career right now and this is the ideal time for him to make a step up to the Premier League. The Gambia international could prove to be a solid addition for all three teams for the right price.