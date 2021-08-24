Newcastle and West Ham eyeing up a late move for Maxwel Cornet

Newcastle United and West Ham United are thought to be interested in signing the Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet before the transfer window closes.

According to 90min, the two Premier League clubs are now considering a late offer for the 24-year-old defender who has been linked with the likes of Burnley and Hertha Berlin as well.

The Magpies could definitely use more depth in the full-back areas and Cornet could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

As per reports, Burnley have submitted a £15 million bid for the Ivorian defender and it seems highly unlikely that Newcastle will be able to outmuscle them financially.

The Magpies have already spent a massive chunk of their budget on the signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Hammers need to bring in a quality long term alternative to Aaron Cresswell and Cornet certainly fits the profile.

The Londoners are likely to have the resources to sign the player as well.

A potential move to the Premier League could be tempting for the Ivorian defender and West Ham are probably the most attractive proposition out of all the clubs linked with a move for him.

The Hammers can provide him with European football and they are playing at a high level in the Premier League as well.

It remains to be seen where the 24-year-old defender ends up eventually.

Read: Popular pundits react to West Ham star’s performance last night.