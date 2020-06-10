Newcastle and West Ham among clubs chasing Thiago Silva

PSG defender Thiago Silva is expected to be on the move this summer.

As per 90min, Wolves, West Ham and Newcastle are keen on signing the 35-year-old defender.





Silva has been a key player for PSG for a while now but his deal is set to expire soon. Perhaps it is time for a new challenge now.

A move to the Premier League could be a great option for the 89-cap Brazilian international.

He could be a superb signing for most midtable teams in the short term. He would improve West Ham, Wolves and Newcastle for sure.

Apart from his defensive ability, he is a tremendous professional. Silva will add leadership qualities to the side as well. He will be able to inspire his teammates with his winning experience as well.

It will be interesting to see if these clubs make a move for the defender in the coming weeks.

On a free transfer, this should be a no-brainer.

Young defenders like Coady, Diop, Lascelles could all learn a lot from someone like Silva.

His wages might be high and that could complicate matters. However, Wolves and West Ham have the resources to splash out on him.

And Newcastle will be able to afford his wages as well once the takeover is complete.