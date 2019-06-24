Newcastle and Leicester should consider Wilson to strengthen key area

Newcastle United need a new winger this summer after struggling for goals and assists from their wide-men last season – Christian Atsu, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron scored and created only two Premier League goals between them. Leicester City could also benefit from another winger after Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton and Rachid Ghezzal contributed just three league goals in 2019.
One player both sides should consider is Harry Wilson – a player Newcastle have been linked with. The 22-year-old shone on loan at Derby County last season, scoring (16) and creating (4) 20 goals in 43 Championship games and could be on the move from Liverpool this summer. Wilson rose through the youth ranks to the Liverpool first-team in 2018 but has only made one appearance at senior level.
The Welsh international has struggled for playing time under Jurgen Klopp due to Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri being ahead of Wilson in the pecking order. Despite being on the periphery at Anfield, the winger has a £20m valuation due to the increased Premier League interest in his signature.
At Derby, Wilson created 58 chances, made 23 successful dribbles (40%), averaged 29 passes-per-game with 75% accuracy, whipped in 117 crosses with 23% accuracy and averaged a tackle (56) or interception (26) every 42 minutes. Newcastle and Leicester could benefit from a goalscoring and creative wide-man, so why not plump for Wilson this summer?
