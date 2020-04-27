Newcastle and Leicester keen on Brazilian Tete

Leicester and Newcastle are keen on signing the Brazilian winger Tete.
As per Globo Esporte (translated by Leicester Mercury), the two Premier League clubs have made contact over a potential summer move.
The winger is valued at £61m and it will be interesting to see if Tete’s suitors can negotiate a lower asking price.
Tete is highly talented but he has done nothing to warrant that price tag. The likes of Newcastle and Leicester are highly unlikely to part with that kind of money for the Brazilian.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester and Newcastle’s enquiries are followed up with concrete offers in the next few weeks.
Both clubs could use an attacker like him and he would be a superb addition for the right price.
The 20-year-old has scored 9 goals and he has 7 assists to his name this season.
He might be tempted if the Premier League clubs come calling. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
Shakhtar signed him for £8.9m last summer and they are under no pressure to sell. It is clear that the likes of Newcastle and Leicester will have to pay way over the odds to sign him this summer.