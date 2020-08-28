Newcastle and Everton linked with Andrea Belotti

Newcastle and Everton have been linked with a move for the Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

Belotti is one of the best strikers in the Italian League and he could prove to be a quality addition for the Premier League duo.





According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Both Newcastle and Everton need to sign a quality goal scorer this summer and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for the Torino captain in the coming weeks.

The likes of Joelinton and Carroll struggled to deliver consistently last season and Steve Bruce needs to find an upgrade before the new season starts.

As for Aston Villa, Wesley picked up a serious injury last season and Villa struggled to score goals in his absence. Someone like Belotti will add quality and depth to Dean Smith’s attack next season.

It will be interesting to see where the Italian striker ends up this summer. He’s a top-class player and he deserves to play for a more ambitious side.

A move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. He’s at the peak of his career right now and he could make an immediate impact in English football.

The 26-year-old striker bagged 22 goals and 6 assists this past season.