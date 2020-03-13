Newcastle and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Rayhaan Tulloch

West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch is thought to be on the radar of quite a few clubs this summer.
According to Express and Star, the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Rangers have watched him this season.
The 19-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The Baggies want him to sign a new deal and stay at the club.
Tulloch is immensely talented and plenty of clubs will want to snap him up on a free transfer.
Newcastle, Aston Villa or Rangers could use a player like him and they should make their move soon. All three clubs need depth in their attack and someone like Tulloch could be an impressive option off the bench for now.
He has the talent to earn a regular first-team berth in future.
It will be interesting to see if West Brom manages to keep him at the club.
The player might be tempted to join a Premier League side if he receives an offer from the likes of Newcastle or Villa.
Having said that, West Brom could be in the Premier League next season if things go according to plan for them.