Newcastle and Aston Villa keen on Eberechi Eze

Newcastle and Aston Villa are thought to be interested in signing the QPR youngster Eberechi Eze.

The 22-year-old managed to light up the Championship this past season and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League clubs.





As per Guardian, West Ham are keen on the youngster as well.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Newcastle or Villa make their move for him in the coming weeks. They need someone like Eze in their attack next season.

The 22-year-old can play as a left-sided forward or as a number ten. He has 14 goals and 8 assists to his name this past season and he would improve the likes of Newcastle and Villa going forward.

Guardian claims that QPR are holding out for a fee of around £20m. Newcastle and Aston Villa should be able to afford that kind of money for someone like Eze.

The 22-year-old is a massive talent who will only improve with time. He has the ability to justify that fee immediately.

Eze would add pace, flair and goals to their squad and investing in him should be a no-brainer for the reported clubs.

It will be interesting to see where the attacker ends up eventually.