Newcastle and Aston Villa keen on Alexander Sorloth

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth who is currently on loan at the Turkish side Trabzonspor.
According to Turkiye (translated by Chronicle), the two Premier League clubs are eyeing up a summer move for the striker who has scored 22 goals this season.
It will be interesting to see if they make their move at the end of the season. Both clubs are in need of a proper goalscorer and Sorloth could prove to be a good addition.
He has certainly proven himself in the Turkish league. If he manages to adapt to English football, he could be very useful for Newcastle or Aston Villa.
The likes of Wesley and Joelinton haven’t quite managed to impress this season and both clubs will have to invest in another striker this summer.
It will be interesting to see where Sorloth ends up.
The 24-year-old might want to stay in the Turkish league. Trabzonspor have an option to sign him permanently for a fee of around €6m.
Alternatively, the Turkish outfit could look to sign him permanently and then sell him to one of his suitors for big money and make some profit.