Newcastle agree fee with Bournemouth for Callum Wilson

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Callum Wilson from Bournemouth.

According to reports, the Premier League club have had a £20 million bid accepted for the striker.





Understand Newcastle have had a £20m bid for Callum Wilson accepted by Bournemouth. Villa have pulled out as he wants to move to Newcastle. #nufc #afcb #avfc — Miles Starforth (@milesstarforth) September 6, 2020

Apparently, Aston Villa have pulled out of the race and Newcastle are now frontrunners to complete the signing.

Steve Bruce needed to improve his attacking options and Callum Wilson should prove to be a quality addition to his attack.

The Bournemouth star is a proven goal scorer in the Premier League and it is no surprise that multiple clubs are looking to bring him back to the top flight this summer.

Newcastle struggled to score goals last season and Wilson would be an upgrade on the likes of Joelinton and Carroll.

It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa turn their attention towards Ollie Watkins now. Dean Smith needs to improve his attack and he will be disappointed to have missed out on the signing of Callum Wilson.

The Bournemouth striker has considerable experience of Premier League football and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for Newcastle United next season.

It will be interesting to see if he can link up with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Almiron Next season.