Newcastle closing in on deal to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim

Newcastle United are set to sign the Brazilian striker Joelinton in the summer.
According to German publication Sport1, the Magpies have been negotiating the transfer for weeks and they are set to smash the club transfer record for the Bundesliga player.
Newcastle broke their transfer record for Miguel Almiron earlier this year and it seems that they are planning to splash out on more attacking talent.
Joelinton has been very impressive for Hoffenheim and he is tipped to have a big future in the game.
Rafa Benitez definitely needs another striker and the Brazilian could prove to be a superb signing. Salomon Rondon is set to return to WBA once his loan deal expires and Joelinton will replace him.
The report adds that the deal should be finalised early next week and Newcastle will pay €60 million for the player.
Mike Ashley hasn’t exactly backed his manager in the market too often and therefore the report is a bit surprising. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
The 22-year-old forward has scored ten times in 28 matches so far, with eight assists. He has the talent to justify the reported fee in the long run.
