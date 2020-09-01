New report links Tottenham Hotspur with Ollie Watkins

According to Football.London, Brentford star Ollie Watkins is a possible transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Watkins, who can play as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, is a homegrown possibility for Spurs, who are on the hunt for a new striker.





Harry Kane is the only senior out-and-out striker at Spurs at the moment, and with youngster Troy Parrott having been sent out on loan to Millwall, the North London desperately need to bring in a player who can play upfront.

The report in Football.London, which was published at 2:38pm today, has stated that Watkins is also attracting interest from Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

With Brentford having failed to win promotion to the Premier League, Watkins could be open to leaving the Championship club for a team in the top flight of English football.

The 24-year-old Englishman scored 26 goals and provided three assists in 49 Championship matches for Brentford last season, according to WhoScored.

Watkins would be a very good signing for Spurs and would give head coach Jose Mourinho a valuable option in attack, as the North London club aim to challenge for the Champions League places next season.