New deal, winning goal, speeding fine – roller-coaster week for Celtic striker Griffiths

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths can’t stay out of the headlines of late, for better or worse. The 28-year-old signed a new deal with the Hoops on September 14, following that up with the winning goal against Rosenborg BK in the Europa League and was found guilty for speeding after a three-day trial in between.
The incident was from 2017, days before Griffiths scored twice for Scotland against England in a World Cup qualifier. He was spotted driving at speeds of 62mph in a 50mph zone in northern Dundee on June 3 and has since been fined £200 and given three penalty points, in addition to racking up a legal bill in his attempt to fight the charge.
His defence lawyer, Robert Sheridan, claimed the evidence that Griffiths was the driver was inadmissible. He also felt Griffiths was ‘caught out’ due to a lack of signage on the central reservation and questioned the speed gun used as it was allegedly made in the United States.
The trial took significantly longer than is typical in these cases and Griffths’ defence lawyer failed in his attempt to get the case thrown out. The Celtic striker already had three points prior to this recent charge and has now been forced to pay out significantly more than the £200 fine in legal fees. What a roller-coaster week for the Scotland international.
