Neville Southall reacts to Jordan Pickford’s error vs Newcastle

Former Everton legend Neville Southall has stated that Jordan Pickford is still learning the game.
The keeper’s mistakes cost his side against Newcastle United at the weekend and the fans were furious with his display.
One such fan tweeted to Southall that Pickford lost his composure after receiving stick from the crowd and he needs to make better decisions while saving a shot as well.
The former Toffees star tweeted:
He’s learning all the time
— Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) March 9, 2019
Jordan Pickford was heavily jeered by the Newcastle fans during the game because of his association with Sunderland. It seems that the occasion and the reaction got to him a little bit and the Everton star tried to give something back to the fans.
Some Everton fans believe that Pickford should have stayed calm and concentrated on his performance.
Southall is perhaps trying to say that the Everton keeper is still young and he is learning his trade all the time. Pickford will certainly learn and grow after this experience.
It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back straight away in the next game.
The England international had a fantastic World Cup but he has had a poor domestic season with Everton so far. The talent is clearly there and he needs to stay more focused in order to achieve his potential.