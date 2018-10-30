Neville says Gomes was a ‘lucky’ signing for Everton

Gary Neville was full of praise for Andre Gomes, calling the Everton midfielder a “brilliant player” and “standout” performer this season. Everton signed Gomes on loan from Barcelona in August and he’s gone on to make two appearances after his return from injury. He missed their first eight Premier League games until his comeback against Crystal Palace on October 21 and followed that up with a full 90 minutes against Manchester United one week later.
Despite the lack of appearances at Everton, Neville was still highly complimentary of the Portuguese international and believes the Blues have been lucky to sign such a talented player. He said to told Sky Sports (h/t Football 365): “He’s a brilliant player. There were a few players when I was there (managing Valencia). Cancelo, Gaya and Gomes. They were standout players. He’s got good energy from box to box, he can beat a man with the ball at his feet, he can arrive late. He’s a good player, they’ve done well to get him.”
Gomes initially joined Barcelona from Valencia in July 2016, just one year after his initial move to the Mestalla Stadium from Benfica, but he’s struggled for form and playing time at the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old made 78 appearances for Barca before his temporary switch to Everton and is finally making his mark on the pitch. He has stiff competition for a starting place, with Morgan Schneiderlin, Idrissa Gueye and Tom Davies all fighting for minutes.
Gomes has been given a long-awaited opportunity to prove his worth and could become an important player if he encapsulates Neville’s description of him.
Stats from Transfermarkt.