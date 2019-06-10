Neutral fans react to Lucas Digne’s performance against Turkey

France suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Turkey during their third Euros 2020 qualifying campaign match on Saturday.
The World Cup champions were out of sorts against the Turks, conceding both goals in the first-half, and manager Didier Deschamps was forced to make half-time changes, hauling off Everton left-back Lucas Digne.
The 25-year-old struggled defensively and going forward, and was at fault for the second goal.
The Toffees’ star was replaced with Lyon’s Ferland Mendy – whom Digne has been tipped to replace at the Ligue 1 outfit once he completes a switch to Real Madrid.
Neutral fans were left unimpressed by the performance of the Everton full-back, and here is how some of them reacted to his horror show on Twitter:
Ferland Mendy warming up half-time, Didier Deschamps appears intent on withdrawing Lucas Digne whose 1st half was "catastrophic," according to @MM_eurosportfr.
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 8, 2019
2nd goal he was hung out to dry after that slip up. It was 3v1, he had no chance.
— Stroudinho ⚽️💙 (@jstroud3) June 9, 2019
Lucas Digne finally gets picked for France
France lose 2-0 to Turkey pic.twitter.com/0gSsRahIlI
— Matt (@Mattlfc66) June 8, 2019
Turkey outclassed France tonight.
Talking points;
Giroud Not Good enough
Pogba needs to Step up.
Umtiti should be dropped.
Kante was missing in the midfield.
Laccazete should be in this team.
Digne not Impressive.
— Elnino_Abdulazeez (@Elnino_haaz) June 8, 2019
Robertson scoring screamers while Digne is dropping stinkers against turkey but gets compared to Robertson
pic.twitter.com/RoHFZwGDwu
— ¹¹ (@SalahReality) June 8, 2019
Another catastrophic Lucas Digne performance it would seem. Quite the shock result losing to Turkey. https://t.co/buHMk7i9fP
— Taintless Red ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TaintlessRed) June 9, 2019
Lucas Digne hooked at HT. Should have never started, super overrated player. Everton should look to cash in before he's found out.
— Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) June 8, 2019
Digne emerged as Everton Player of the Year after an impressive first season at Goodison Park following an £18 million move from Barcelona last summer.
The former Paris Saint-Germain man finished 2018-19 with four league goals and assists, earning a recall to the French national team after missing out on Deschamps’ World Cup squad.
With competition for playing minutes stiff in Les Bleus, Digne can’t afford to have any more bad games, with Euros 2020 in view, and he has to quickly put the Turkey game behind him.