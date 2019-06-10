Blog Teams Everton Neutral fans react to Lucas Digne’s performance against Turkey

Neutral fans react to Lucas Digne’s performance against Turkey

France suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Turkey during their third Euros 2020 qualifying campaign match on Saturday.

The World Cup champions were out of sorts against the Turks, conceding both goals in the first-half, and manager Didier Deschamps was forced to make half-time changes, hauling off Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

The 25-year-old struggled defensively and going forward, and was at fault for the second goal.

The Toffees’ star was replaced with Lyon’s Ferland Mendy – whom Digne has been tipped to replace at the Ligue 1 outfit once he completes a switch to Real Madrid.

Neutral fans were left unimpressed by the performance of the Everton full-back, and here is how some of them reacted to his horror show on Twitter:

Digne emerged as Everton Player of the Year after an impressive first season at Goodison Park following an £18 million move from Barcelona last summer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man finished 2018-19 with four league goals and assists, earning a recall to the French national team after missing out on Deschamps’ World Cup squad.

With competition for playing minutes stiff in Les Bleus, Digne can’t afford to have any more bad games, with Euros 2020 in view, and he has to quickly put the Turkey game behind him.

