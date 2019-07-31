Blog Teams Manchester City Neutral fans can’t believe Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane made the FIFA Best Player nomination list ahead of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva

Neutral fans can’t believe Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane made the FIFA Best Player nomination list ahead of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva

31 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News, Tottenham

World football’s governing body FIFA have released the 10 nominees for The Best Men’s Football Award, with the Premier League quartet of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane making the list.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard, now of Real Madrid, has also been included, and usual suspects – Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo – weren’t left out.

However, plenty football fans on Twitter have raised eyebrows following the exclusion of Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Wizkids Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Kylian Mbappe of Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively have also been included.

Many neutral fans reckon the City star deserved to make the list ahead of Spurs striker Kane, and here is how some of them reacted on the social media micro-blogging platform:

While the Tottenham star helped his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League last term with 17 league goals and four assists in 28 games, he was helpless when he was needed most – in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Kane struggled to make an impact, ending the 2018-19 without silverware for both club and country.

Silva on the other hand was very instrumental as Man. City secured an unprecedented domestic treble, scoring 13 goals in 47 games and assisting eight others.

The 24-year-old also played a huge role in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League triumph, assisting in both semifinal and final against Switzerland and Netherlands respectively.

The City star definitely did enough to earn a place in The Best FIFA Men’s 10-man nominee list, and manager Pep Guardiola is most likely gutted that his man missed out.

Some Tottenham fans wouldn’t agree that Kane wasn’t deserving of the nomination, though.

Tottenham keen on Angel Correa
Strahinja Pavlovic comments on Celtic interest

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye