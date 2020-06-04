Neil Warnock says Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t seem to have a plan B

Leeds United are ready to give their all to achieve Premier League promotion during the last stretch of the Championship campaign.

The season is set to provisionally resume on June 20, and with only nine games left, the Elland Road outfit know they can’t afford to lose momentum despite a seven-point cushion.

Consecutive defeats on matchdays 43 and 44 last term saw Leeds miss out on automatic promotion, and it’s something head coach Marcelo Bielsa will fight to avoid when action resumes in the coming days.

The Championship leaders remain huge favourites to earn promotion alongside West Bromwich Albion, but Neil Warnock’s only concern about the Whites is Bielsa’s seemingly lack of a plan B.

“I think Leeds fans are hoping they just abandon the season now and they can have promotion. I think that would have been the best thing. It is an amazing club Leeds – and they will fill the stadium in the top flight,” the former Leeds manager said on talkSPORT.

“I hope them two go back up, I think Leeds fans deserve it for all what they have taken. And I like West Brom as well so I hope those two can make it. And then it’s anybody’s.

“But the only thing about Leeds, the crowd, you know what it’s like, it’s so nervous near the end and he [Marcelo Bielsa] doesn’t seem to have a Plan B. I think he’s in a good position this year, I don’t think there’s a third team going to push any of them really. I see them two as probably the best two – and I don’t really see them as head and shoulders above everybody else. So it’s up to them to miss out definitely because it’s in their hands now.”

Bielsa isn’t one to deviate from his tactical approach, and that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Leeds suffered a burnout towards the end of last season, but the two-month break has done them a whole lot of good, and the players will be fresh and more than ready for the huge task ahead.

Bielsa won’t be thinking of a plan B going forward as that doesn’t seem to be in his dictionary, and while promotion looks almost certain, how Leeds will survive in their first season back in the top-flight will be interesting to see.