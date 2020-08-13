Neil Warnock says he wanted to sign Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said that he made contact with Celtic regarding Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Warnock has said that he wanted to sign Bolingoli-Mbombo from Celtic in the summer transfer window.





However, the former Leeds United and Cardiff City manager has changed his mind about the 25-year-old left-back after the Belgian broke lockdown rules in Scotland.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, Bolingoli-Mbombo – who can also operate as a left-sided midfielder – went to Spain without telling Celtic, and upon his return to Scotland, did not go into quarantine and played for the Hoops in their Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock this past weekend.

Warnock has said that before all this happened, he had made contact with Celtic regarding a loan move for the left-back, and has made it clear that he will make a bid for him again.

The Scottish Sun quotes Warnock as saying: “I rang Celtic last week to try and get Bolingoli on loan, good job we didn’t get him.”

Asked if he would make another move for the full-back, the Boro boss said: “No I don’t think so.”

No future at Celtic?

Bolingoli-Mbombo joined Celtic from Rapid Vienna in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £3 million.

The left-back did not have a good season at Celtic on a personal level in 2019-20, and it is hard to see him stay at the Glasgow giants after his actions.