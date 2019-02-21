Neil McCann raves about Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos put in a sensational display against Kilmarnock last night.
He scored four goals to guide his team to a 5-0 win and former Rangers midfielder Neil McCann has been full of praise for the Colombian.
Despite the issues with his aggression, Morelos has been unplayable this season. The Colombian has carried Rangers’ attack all by himself at times and he is undoubtedly the best player at the club.
McCann believes that the Rangers ace has everything you can ask for in a centre forward. However, he is better off playing on his own.
The former Rangers winger is unsure whether Morelos is at his best with a partner.
McCann was in awe of the Colombian’s performance against Kilmarnock and he couldn’t stop raving about the powerful forward.
Speaking to the BBC, McCann said: “He’s got everything for me as a centre forward. He can play on his own although I’m not sure how much he enjoys playing with a partner. Certainly, when he’s alone or operating with two wide men, he enjoys it. He’s so powerful. Although he’s not a big man he’s got a good leap on him.”
It will be interesting to see if Morelos can control his aggression going forward. If he does, he could become a top quality player in future.
The Colombian has all the qualities to succeed at the top level and Rangers will do well to hold on to him beyond this season.