Neil McCann praises Daniel Candeias after Rangers win vs Kilmarnock

Glasgow Rangers thrashed 10-man Kilmarnock to book a Scottish Cup quarter-final at Aberdeen on Wednesday at the Ibrox Stadium.
Alfredo Morelos scored four goals on his return from suspension, while substitute Andy Halliday netted the other to complete a 5-0 victory.
BBC pundit Neil McCann has praised Rangers midfielder Daniel Candeias, saying he has been a ‘real success’ for the club.
The 30-year-old, who joined the Gers in 2017 from Benfica, has been in good form for the Scottish Premiership club this season. He started the match against Kilmarnock and supplied three assists.
McCann was heavily impressed with his second assist, saying it was ‘sublime’.
The former Ibrox player has said that he really likes Candeias’s work rate, and that the Portuguese winger has been a success for the side since he moved to Glasgow.
“He’s a player I have always liked,” McCann told BBC Sport. “He has come over to this country and I think he has really embraced the work rate. He’s beavering away.
“He has come off the wide berth there and he’s working away into the middle of the park which leads to him getting back possession of the ball and rolling Morelos for his third goal.
“But I just love his all-round makeup. He has been a real success for me. And having been a wide player myself, I just love when they are getting assists. His ball for Morelos’ second goal was just sublime. It’s everything you want from a wide player.”
However, it was once again Morelos who stole the show on the night. The Colombian has been in terrific form this season, and he proved once again why he is so highly rated.
Candeias has played 39 games for Rangers this season in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing nine assists for the Gers.