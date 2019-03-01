Neil McCann likens Alfredo Morelos to Diego Costa

Former Rangers star Neil McCann has likened Alfredo Morelos to the Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.
McCann believes that Morelos has the same aggressive streak and defenders have to deal with the same physical intensity they do when they face Costa.
He said to Daily Record: “Costa was a battering ram, wasn’t he? He was like a boxer and the same feelings defenders had with him they get with Morelos because they know they have to deal with the physicality. It’s not just about getting across his shoulder or trying to find a yard against him in the box, there’s a physicality to deal with as well. I know Morelos has had loads of issues with red and yellow cards. I see him getting involved in some games and I don’t understand why. There is something in there that stokes the furnace and gets him firing. Sometimes he looks angry when scoring, rather than happy, but without a doubt he’s the best striker in the country.”
The Spanish international is a world class forward and comparisons with him will certainly delight the Rangers forward.
Morelos has been in red hot form this season and he has bagged 28 goals in 40 games so far.
It is easy to see why McCann has likened him to the former Premier League winning forward. Costa was just as aggressive on the pitch and he had the same mentality.
Both players have had their fair share of punishments for their aggression as well.
Morelos has been sent off a few times this season and he will have to curb his aggression going forward if he wants to fulfill his tremendous potential.
He has let his team down by getting himself suspended at times and that needs to change.