Neil McCann expects Rangers to sell Alfredo Morelos

Former Rangers midfielder Neil McCann expects the club to cash in on Alfredo Morelos at the end of this season.
The Colombian has been in red hot form this season and there will be plenty of suitors for him.
Speaking to the Herald Scotland, McCann revealed that the Rangers striker will fetch a substantial fee and the club will have to cash in eventually.
He said: “Without being disrespectful to Rangers, they’ll cash in on this guy because a lot of teams will be looking at his goal-scoring exploits.”
Morelos is Rangers’ best player right now and replacing him won’t be easy.
The 22-year-old has scored 27 goals in all competitions for Rangers this season and a player of his calibre is unlikely to join the Scottish giants usually.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
Steven Gerrard has said in the past that it will take a lot of money to prise the Colombian away from Ibrox.
Morelos certainly looks ready to make the step up and if clubs from England come calling, he will be tempted to force a move.
If he can control his temperament going forward, Morelos has all the tools to become a top quality player in future.