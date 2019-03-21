Neil Lennon won’t apologise for his celebration against Dundee

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that he is not willing to apologise for his celebrations at the weekend.
The Hoops picked up a late winner against Dundee and Lennon ran over to the away fans to celebrate.
Odsonne Edouard scored the winner on the 94th minute. It was a crucial goal for Celtic in the title race and Lennon had every right to share his euphoria with the fans.
Speaking to Celtic TV, the manager said: “It was the significance of the goal. We didn’t want to go two draws in a row. The significance was we opened up another two points on top of the gap we already had. So psychologically it was huge with seven or eight games to go. So I make no apologies for my celebration. It is something that is intoxicating and it was relief, happiness and joy and I don’t want to change that aspect of my personality.”
It will be interesting to see if the Hoops keep Lennon beyond this summer. He was brought in as an immediate replacement for Brendan Rodgers.
So far, he has done well and he will be hoping to continue next year as well.
Celtic are well placed to retain their domestic crown and if Lennon manages to win the Scottish title, the fans might just be convinced about him as well.
Clearly, he is passionate about the club and if Celtic cannot find a significant upgrade on him, it would be wise to stick with him for next season as well.