Neil Lennon wants to sign one or two players for Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that the club will try and sign one or two new players before the next European round.
The Champions League playoff round takes place on the 20th and 21st of this month.
Speaking to Daily Record, the Celtic manager said: “If there is quality available, we will look to strengthen and give the place a lift. Ideally, we will have one or two in before the next European round. I keep saying that but you need to be patient. Ideally, yes. But there are no guarantees.”
The Hoops are in desperate need of reinforcements in defence right now.
They need to replace Kieran Tierney properly and they should look to add more depth in midfield and attack as well.
Celtic have banked £25m from Tierney’s sale and it will be interesting to see how they spend the money now. The fans will be expecting some quality additions now.
The Hoops failed to deliver after Dembele’s sale and the fans will not want a repeat of that this time.
With the likes of Rangers closing in, Celtic must add quality players to keep challenging on all fronts.
Celtic are keen on Rico Henry as a replacement for Tierney.
They must look to add a central midfield who can score goals and a versatile forward. They were linked with Turnbull and Sawyers early on this summer.
It will be interesting to see who comes in through the door next.