Neil Lennon wants Celtic to sign Forster at all costs

Celtic could look to sign Fraser Forster on a permanent deal.
According to Daily Record, Neil Lennon is very impressed with the keeper’s performances so far and he will ask the board to sign him at all costs.
Forster is on loan from Southampton and he was instrumental in Celtic’s Scottish Cup win over Rangers earlier.
It will be interesting to see if the Hoops can agree on a deal with the Premier League outfit now.
Southampton do not want the player and therefore the deal shouldn’t be hard to complete. The Premier League outfit will want to cash in on an unwanted player.
However, the player’s wages could be a major issue for the Scottish giants. Forster earns around £70,000 a week at Southampton and Celtic simply cannot afford to pay him that much.
It will be interesting to see whether the player is ready to take a paycut in order to complete a permanent move to Parkhead.
He has been a massive success at Celtic so far and it would be ideal for him to join the club permanently. He won’t play at Southampton and therefore a return to St Mary’s might not be an option for him.