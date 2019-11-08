Neil Lennon suggests Celtic will be active in the January transfer window

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has suggested that the Bhoys will be active in the January transfer window and this should excite the fans.
The Scottish Premiership champions booked their place in the Europa League last 32 with two games to spare after winning against Lazio on Thursday night.
Celtic, who won against the Italian outfit at Parkhead, earned a dramatic 2-1 victory in Italy and booked their place in the last knockout stages of the competition.
Ciro Immobile gave Lazio the lead as early as in the seventh minute. Celtic kept their discipline intact and got the equaliser through James Forrest who scored his 11th goal of the season just before the break.
Neil Lennon’s side defended strongly and it looked like they would earn a point, but a 95th-minute strike from Olivier Ntcham turned the tide in Celtic’s favour.
Ahead of Celtic’s weekend clash against Motherwell, Lennon said that he is not thinking about the knock-out competition as of yet as it will take place after the January transfer window. He added that Celtic will ‘look to strengthen again’ in January.
🗣️ NL on #UEL knockout round: “It’s a long way off, it’s after the January window and we’ll look to strengthen again. Going forward we are a threat against anyone.”
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 8, 2019
Lennon made some very good signings during the summer, and the fans can already get excited about that the fact that the club is already considering making necessary additions.