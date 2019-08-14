Neil Lennon has a list of five Celtic players who are untouchables

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has an ‘untouchable’ list of players who aren’t up for sale at any price.
According to Daily Record, those players are Forrest, McGregor, Jozo Simunovic, Kris Ajer and Scott Brown.
Celtic sold a key player this summer and they will not want to lose any more of their prized assets. It makes sense for them to prioritize these five players.
All of them have been a big part of Celtic’s success in the recent seasons and losing them would be a damaging blow to the Scottish side’s aspirations.
It will be interesting to see if they can hold on to all of these players in the long run.
Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal earlier in the summer and if a top Premier League club comes in for any of the five players, they are likely to be tempted.
Celtic must look to hold on at all costs, especially because they haven’t been too good at bringing in replacements.
Dembele hasn’t been replaced properly so far and Tierney’s replacement (Boli) has been underwhelming so far.
It will be interesting to see if Lennon manages to bring in adequate reinforcements before the window shuts.
Whatever the case, the Hoops cannot afford to lose any of their star players at this stage.