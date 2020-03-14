Neil Lennon responds to the comments regarding Kristoffer Ajer’s future

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has opened up about the comments from Kristoffer Ajer’s agent.
The defender’s agent recently claimed that the player will leave the club this summer and he won’t sign an extension.
Lennon claims that Ajer has a contract with Celtic and they will decide his future. He also added that the agent has shot himself in the foot with his comments.
He said: “I’ve heard about the comments and I’m aware of it. At the end of the day, the club will decide when players go, not agents or players themselves. Kris has never made any indication he wants to leave. He’s happy here, he has been playing very well, he has been very consistent. I think the agent has shot himself in the foot there. We have Kris tied down to a long-term contract so we’ll decide and not anyone else. There hasn’t been any interest in him that I’m aware of, certainly, no one has called me about him.”
It will be interesting to see how the saga unfolds in summer. It is tough to hold on to a player if he wants a move.
If Ajer decides to force a move, it would be risky for Celtic to keep him. He could upset the morale of the squad. The Hoops were forced to sell Dembele in the past because of a similar situation.
The talented young defender hasn’t said anything about wanting to leave the club and that is a bonus for Celtic. Maybe it is his agent who is looking to secure a better deal for his client with these comments.
Ajer has the talent to succeed at Celtic and although he has been quite inconsistent, he has a lot of time to improve. He is only 21 and he will learn from his mistakes and with experience.