Neil Lennon reckons Arsenal may have given up on trying to sign Kieran Tierney

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney could be playing his football at Parkhead next season after manager Neil Lennon confirmed that there had been no fresh bids from Arsenal or Napoli for the Scotland international.
The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for the full-back, but their two offers have been knocked back.
Arsenal first submitted an offer of £15 million, before returning with an improved bid worth £25 million, but Celtic are unhappy with the proposed structure of the deal due to the various add-ons included.
The skint Premier League side aren’t keen to meet Tierney’s asking price all at once, and it remains to be seen if they will be returning with an improved bid.
Lennon reckons Unai Emery’s side may have given up on their pursuit of the 22-year-old, and that will be music to the ears of the fans.
“There have been no, further in-roads in to that,” the Celtic manager told the BBC.
“Perhaps this is the endgame as far as Arsenal are concerned.
“We’ve always said we have no intention of selling. He’s under a long-term contract and we want him to progress with us. Our evaluation of Kieran wasn’t met and it’s as simple as that.”
Celtic have already snapped up left-back Boli Bolingoli from Rapid Vienna for £3 million in preparation for Tierney’s departure, but Arsenal’s move for the academy graduate now seemingly off the cards, it will be interesting to see what happens before the summer transfer window shuts.