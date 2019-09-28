Neil Lennon raves about Celtic’s Vakoun Bayo

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has lavished praise on striker Vakoun Bayo.
The Hoops boss has drawn similarities with club legend Henrik Larsson.
Speaking to Daily Record, Lennon revealed that Bayo has the same aerial threat Larsson used to have.
The Celtic manager also added that he is a big presence up front and he is unselfish. Lennon is very impressed with the striker’s performances so far and he believes that Bayo adds a different dimension to Celtic’s attack.
He said: “We like Vakoun and he’s got that aerial threat and that hanging time that Henrik used to have. Henrik was great regardless of whether the ball came in from the right or left. He could use his neck muscles and his timing for someone who wasn’t what you would call big was immaculate. The amount of goals he scored from corners and when you think of the two he scored in Seville – the first one was unbelievable because he had to generate his own power from the cross – he was one of the greats in that department. Bayo has got that natural talent for timing in the air which you don’t see very often nowadays because heading the ball is a lost art in the game. He brings an extra dimension to the way we play and it’s a nice asset to have. He hangs, gets the neck muscles going and heads it down which is always more difficult for a goalkeeper to get to. If you look at a lot of international teams, they still play with a big striker. France won the World Cup with Giroud, Croatia got to the final with Mandzukic, look at Morata and Torres before him with Spain. Unselfish as well for the fifth goal on Wednesday. He could have taken the shot but he slipped Tom in so that was good awareness. I was very pleased with his performance; he has a lot of work to do still but he is relishing the challenge. He’s a real threat and if we can get enough quality into him you feel he’ll score.”
The Hoops have started the season very well scoring 51 goals in 17 games and Lennon will be hoping for more of the same as the season progresses.
The likes of Bayo will be crucial to Celtic’s quest for the major honours.
Lennon will be looking to keep his top players in red hot form as he looks to put together another successful season with Celtic this year.
Bayo will be delighted with these comments from his manager and he will be looking to build on his impressive start to life at Celtic now.