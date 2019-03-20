Neil Lennon raves about Celtic ace Scott Bain

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on Scott Bain after his recent development.
The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season and Lennon revealed that he is a big fan of the Celtic shot-stopper.
He said to the club’s official website: “I worked with him briefly at Hibs, and I’m a big fan of his. He’s also improved a lot since he’s come here, and he’s really grown into the jersey.
“I’ll be delighted if he’s named as the No.1 at Scotland. The last year has been meteoric for Scott. He’s got nice composure about him, he’s got good hands, he’s got great agility and he’s certainly playing very well for me at the moment.”
Bain is arguably the best keeper in Scotland right now and if he can continue his form, he will cement his place in the national team setup as well.
The Celtic ace has been called up to the Scotland squad and it will be interesting to see if he can prove his worth with his country.
Bain’s meteoric rise seems to have pleased the Celtic boss.
The keeper was out of favour at Dundee not so long ago and he was brought in as a backup option at Celtic.
However, he has worked hard and earned his place in the starting lineup. He has kept 16 clean sheets in 21 appearances for the Hoops this season.
Celtic fans will be hoping for more of the same going forward.