Neil Lennon lavishes praise on Celtic’s Scott Sinclair

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has received some hope from Neil Lennon regarding his place in the side.
He managed to impress in the cup game last night and Lennon has revealed that the experienced attacker is still very much a part of his squad.
Lennon also praised his attitude and revealed that Sinclair is not a sulker and his body language has been positive.
Speaking to Daily Record, he said: “Scott Sinclair is still very much part of the squad. We have seen a good reaction from him. He isn’t a sulker and his body language in training is improving all the time. He came on and made a difference and scored and looked strong.”
Sinclair managed to produce a good reaction last night and he will be looking to build on that.
His performance certainly impressed the manager and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his first team place in the coming weeks.
Celtic have improved in the wide areas and Sinclair’s demotion to the bench is understandable. Lennon has better starting options right now.
However, Sinclair’s experience could still be very useful for the Hoops. If he can keep working hard in training, he could still make a meaningful contribution to Celtic’s season this year.