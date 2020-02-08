Neil Lennon lavishes praise on Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard has been in fantastic form for Celtic this season.
It will be interesting to see if the top teams come in for him in the summer.
The Frenchman has scored 24 goals for Celtic so far and he has been just as impressive for the France U21 side. He has bagged 11 goals in his last 6 games for them.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes that Edouard is a player with massive potential and there will be suitors for him at the end of this season.
He also added that the striker is good enough to play for most top teams from the top leagues.
Lennon said (quotes via Daily Record): “It’s inevitable he will attract interest. I don’t want to talk about that – I’m in a good mood! He could play in most top leagues and for most top teams, no problem at all. His potential is massive. He’s not only done it at the domestic level, he’s done it at European level as well. A price tag? Don’t even ask me. Leave him be! Listen, we know (he’s not going to be here forever) but you’ll have to ask the board what their price on it is.”
There is no doubt that Edouard has proven himself in the Scottish league and in the European outings. Therefore, Lennon’s claims make a lot of sense.
However, he will have to keep delivering with consistency in the coming seasons if he wants to play for an elite European club.
If Edouard continues to perform at this level for another season, there is no reason why the top teams won’t spend big on him.