Neil Lennon jokes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent Manchester United struggles could be preventing Celtic from handing him permanent deal

Celtic can seal their eighth successive Scottish Premiership league title when they play Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday, and making it ten-in-a-row remains the dream of the club and fans.
It remains to be seen if interim manager Neil Lennon is the one to guide them to the next two titles, though, with the club yet to hand him a permanent deal.
He won three titles during his first stint in charge of the Parkhead outfit, and while he seems favourite to succeed erstwhile boss manager Brendan Rodgers on a permanent basis, the club might be taking their time in making a decision after what happened with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at English Premier League side Manchester United.
At least, it is what Lennon jokingly claims might have caused the stalling of further talks surrounding his long term Celtic future.
“It will be up to the club. Maybe they are looking at what’s happened with Ole!,” he told Scottish Sun when asked about his future.
“I’m in daily contact with Peter (Lawwell), but I haven’t pushed the button on that one. It’s just as it has been since February.
“But I am getting to enjoy it a bit more as we go along. It’s been really tough and a great challenge. We are nearly there, but not quite there yet, so I just have to keep my focus on that more than anything else.”
Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on a temporary basis at the Old Trafford last December, and he immediately hit the ground running, leading the side to 10 league wins and just two draws in his first 12 top-flight games in charge.
However, the Red Devils have won just two of their last seven league games, drawing one and losing the other three, and questions are being asked concerning the club’s decision to appoint the Norwegian on a permanent basis.
Since replacing Rodgers in February, Lennon has guided Celtic to seven wins and three draws in the league while also leading them to the Scottish Cup final where they face Hearts after wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen, but it remains to be seen if the club will hand the 47-year-old a permanent deal.