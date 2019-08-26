Neil Lennon hoping to sign players for Celtic before Thursday

Celtic are still hoping to pull off a few signings before the transfer window slams shut next month.
According to Daily Record, Neil Lennon wants to sign three more players and he hopes to have new signings on board before Celtic’ Europa League second-leg clash against AIK Stockholm on Thursday night.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can pull off these signings before the game.
They are in desperate need of a goalscoring midfielder, a left-back and a wide forward.
Celtic were linked with Sawyers and Turnbull earlier in the summer but those moves never materialised. Greg Taylor is expected to come in as the left-back.
It will be interesting to see who comes in to improve Lennon’s attack.
Celtic have lost several key players this summer and they will have to bring in adequate reinforcements if they want to win the title once again.
The likes of Rangers are closing in and Celtic cannot afford to sit back and head into the new season without the necessary additions.
They have the cash from Tierney’s sale to Arsenal and the fans will be expecting the board to back Lennon in the market.
With just over a week left in the window, Celtic will have to move quickly now.