Neil Lennon hints at January transfer plans

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that the club are working towards improving the squad in January.
Quoted by Daily Record, Lennon claimed that a lot of work is being done behind the scenes.
He said: “It’s a work in progress at the minute, Nick has been working feverishly away behind the scenes. He’ll report back to Peter [Lawwell, Celtic chief executive] and the board on that.”
It will be interesting to see who comes into the club in January now. Celtic could certainly use a central midfielder and another striker.
The Hoops are frontrunners for the title this year as well but the likes of Rangers are now closing in. Celtic need reinforcements in order to maintain their place at the top of Scottish football.
The fans will be delighted with this update from their manager. They will be excited about new signings now.
If Celtic can address their key weaknesses in January, there is no doubt that Lennon will end up winning multiple trophies this season as well.
Celtic have the best starting lineup in the league without a doubt. They need some depth in the key areas now.