Neil Lennon heaps praise on Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard put in a splendid display for Celtic against Motherwell last night.
The young striker scored a brace for his side and manager Neil Lennon seems delighted with his performance.
Speaking to BT Sport (via Daily Record) after the game, he said: “He’s just magnificent. He was magnificent all night but second half some of his play, some of his link-up play, his passing, and his finishing was just world-class. He’s just an unbelievable player.”
Edouard has scored 24 goals already this season and it is his best-ever tally in a season with Celtic. He will be hoping to cross the 30 goal mark now and finish the season strongly.
If he continues to perform at this level, Rangers will find it difficult to close the gap with the Hoops.
Edouard is in red hot form and he is deciding games on his own right now.
The 22-year-old striker will be pleased with the praise from his manager but he will know that he needs to develop further and improve as a player.
The youngster is yet to reach his full potential.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can hold on to him beyond this season. The top teams will be taking note of his displays this season and it won’t be surprising to see them move for him in the summer.