Neil Lennon heaps praise on Celtic ace Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong put in a superb display against Hibs on Sunday and Neil Lennon has now lavished praise on the youngster.
The Hoops picked up a 2-0 win and Frimpong opened the scoring for the defending champions.
The full-back was very impressive going forward and he managed to keep things under control at the back as well. It was a complete performance from the young defender and it will be interesting to see if he can build on it now.
After the game, Lennon heaped praise on the defender claiming that Frimpong is one of the best young players he has seen.
He said to Daily Record: “He’s one of the best kids I’ve ever seen and I’ve been around the game a long time. I don’t want to big him up too much but you’ve seen it for yourself. Everyone can see it with their own eyes, his level of performance is outstanding. His pace, his power, his end product and he gets a goal today as well. He’s been magnificent since coming in the door.”
The player will be delighted with these comments from his manager and he will be looking to impress Lennon further in the upcoming games.
It is evident that Frimpong is a top-class talent and if he continues to develop at this rate, Celtic might find it difficult to hold on to him just like Tierney and Dembele.