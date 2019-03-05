Neil Lennon has a message for Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has sent out a positive message to Leigh Griffiths.
The current Hoops boss believes that Griffiths still has a big part to play in the first team and he is already looking forward to the striker’s return.
The experienced striker has been given some time off to deal with personal issues related to his mental health and he is not expected to play again this season.
Griffiths has been a key player for Rodgers in the past and there is no doubt that he could make a difference for Lennon next season.
It will be interesting to see when he returns to action for the Hoops.
Speaking to Daily Record, Neil Lennon said: “The sooner we get Leigh back the better. Obviously, we are keeping tabs on that as well and want to get him back on the training ground as soon as possible. Is he close? Not at the minute, no. I don’t know if this season is feasible. We will have to gauge that.”
The player will be delighted to hear these comments from the new manager and it will encourage him to get back to football soon.
The 28-year-old Scotland international has scored 104 goals in 198 games for Celtic so far and he managed to score 6 goals this season before taking his time off.