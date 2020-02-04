Neil Lennon hails Ryan Christie’s assist in Celtic win

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on Ryan Christie for his assist against Hamilton.
Celtic managed to win the game 4-1 away from home and Christie set up a goal for Christopher Jullien with a sublime pass.
The Celtic boss claims that the pass was De Bruyne-esque. Furthermore, he also praised the player for his energetic display and enthusiasm.
The midfielder worked hard on the pitch and showed his quality with a fine assist.
He said to the club’s official channel (via Daily Record): “His energy’s fantastic, his enthusiasm’s fantastic but more than anything it’s his quality. The quality of the ball for the second goal is De Bruyne-esque.”
Christie has been a key player for Celtic for a while now and he will be delighted to hear these comments from the manager.
He will be looking to work harder and improve as a player. He has returned from his groin injury and he will be hoping to put together an impressive run of form now.
As for Lennon, he will be hoping for more of the same from the midfielder going forward. If the likes of Christie and Edouard continue to perform at this level, Celtic will retain their domestic crown with ease.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can build on their recent form and finish the season strongly now.