Neil Lennon drops hint on Celtic transfer plans

Neil Lennon has stated that Celtic have ‘contingency plans’ in case Kieran Tierney leaves the Scottish champions during the summer transfer window.
Premier League giants Arsenal have had two bids rejected for the 22-year-old defender already as Celtic are determined that Tierney won’t be sold for less than £25 million.
The Gunners boss Unai Emery is ready to revive his interest in the Scotland international, but they have less than two weeks left to secure a deal for the left-back.
However, Celtic can continue to sign players till September 2, which gives them enough time to sign a replacement in case Tierney leaves the club this summer.
However, as of now, Celtic have not received an improved offer from Arsenal which could persuade the Bhoys into agreeing a deal for Tierney.
“We obviously have contingency plans and have worked out other options if that worst-case scenario were to happen,” said Lennon, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“So yes, having that extra two or three weeks later on in the window may be beneficial but as far as I’m aware there have been no (more bids).”
Celtic fans will be excited to hear that the club have contingency plans in place, and that they are not only confident of keeping Kierney, but replace him as well in the worst-case scenario.