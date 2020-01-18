Neil Lennon delivers exciting Celtic transfer update

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that the Scottish champions have agreed a deal to sign Ismaila Soro, and that he is expecting more arrivals this month.
The Bhoys have signed Patryk Klimala already, and are close to landing Ivorian Soro this month from Bnei Yehuda.
Lennon has confirmed that a deal for Soro has been agreed, and that the club are waiting for the paperwork to get completed.
The Celtic boss said to the Scottish Sun: “Soro is agreed and we are just waiting on the paperwork being confirmed. He is a little bull. He is strong, technically very good and quick across the ground, too.
“At 21, Soro has room for improvement but from what we’ve seen he looks a very good player. We’re looking to bring in one or two others as well.”
Lennon’s latest comments will surely excite the Celtic fans, as there is an indication that the club might be working on deals to bring in potential targets.
The Bhoys already have a very good squad but Lennon is looking to add depth and quality in almost every position.
Celtic are expected to face strong competition from rivals Rangers this season, and the title race could go down to the wire. The Bhoys are leading the Scottish Premiership table by just two points from the Gers, but the Ibrox club have played a game less.
Furthermore, the Hoops have done well to progress to the knock-out stages of the Europa League, and they would need more quality in their side if they’re aiming to win the competition this time.