Neil Lennon delivers a positive Celtic transfer update

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that the club are trying to sign a couple of players this month.
Speaking to Daily Record, he revealed that the Hoops could bring in one or two players in the next few days.
He said: “We have a couple of options bubbling under. There won’t be anything done today but we are hoping in the next few days that we might have one or two bodies in.”
It will be interesting to see which positions they decide to strengthen this month. Celtic could use a goalscorer and they have been linked with the likes of Andraz Sporar and Tyrese Campbell recently.
Patryk Klimala has been linked with a move to Parkhead as well.
Celtic need to bring in a proper back up for Odsonne Edouard. The youngster is the main goalscorer at the club right now and he needs some help.
The fans will be delighted with Lennon’s transfer update.
The Hoops will be looking to retain the Scottish league title this year and they cannot afford to take any risks.
Not signing anyone will be a massive blow for them this month. Rangers are breathing down their necks and a quality signing could help them pull clear of Steven Gerrard’s side.
It is evident that they are in need of more quality and depth.
It will be interesting to see if Lennon can deliver on his words and bring in the required amount of players in the coming days.